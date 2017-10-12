Gary Burchell / Getty

6 Simple Tips for a Better Morning Workout

Not convinced you have what it takes to shift to morning mode? Here's some advice.

Let's be real: Not everyone is a morning person. However, that doesn't mean that you can't pull off an a.m. workout

Follow these tips and give yourself a couple of weeks to put them into action—you’ll soon find that sunrise just may become the best part of your day.

1. Be a Planner

To make your morning transition go smoothly, arrange everything you need the night before. “Lay out your clothes, set up the coffee maker, fill up your water bottles, pack your bag—whatever you need,” says Julie Sapper, a running coach in Washington, D.C.

2. Drink a Glass of Water

“It will wake you up and also hydrate you before your workout,” notes Christine Marraccini, training manager at Tone House in New York.

3. Develop a Morning Mantra

“Prepare for the struggle when the alarm goes off by telling yourself, ‘I never regret a morning workout,’ or, ‘This is the only time I have today to myself, so I need to use it,’” says Lisa Reichmann, a running coach in Washington, D.C.

4. Ignore the Temptation to Snooze

“Instead of hitting that button, give yourself a countdown starting from 3, 2, 1. At 1, take a deep breath and get up!” says Marraccini. And don’t build in snooze time—you’ll feel more refreshed if you get up when the alarm goes off rather than hitting the button five times, adds trainer Katie Chung Hua.

5. Get a Gym Buddy

You’ve heard this before, but there’s nothing more motivating to get you out of bed than knowing you’ve got a friend waiting to meet you. It’ll hold you more accountable and keep you both on track.

6. Go to Bed Already!

Research shows that morning exercisers actually sleep better, so plan to turn in a little earlier than usual. And shut down your electronics at least an hour before bedtime, since research shows the light emitted by your smartphone or tablet can interfere with melatonin levels, making it more difficult to fall asleep.

