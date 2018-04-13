PeopleImages / Getty

Nutrition

12 Essential Ingredients to Keep in a Keto-Friendly Pantry

Going keto? Here are your essentials.

Going keto has plenty of potential benefits depending on your goals, and it's gaining popularity among those trying to lose weight fast. Keto diets require most of your calories to come from fat (with low protein intake and even fewer carbs), which trains the body to utilize fat for energy rather than carbohydrates.

But, “if your ketogenic diet is composed of [saturated fats such as] bacon, butter, cheese, and coconut oil, then your gut—and overall health—is going to be a lot worse than if you construct a ketogenic diet that is composed of plenty of colorful low-carb, nonstarchy vegetables, unprocessed fats, and quality protein,” says Megan Roberts, the scientific director of Nourish, Balance, Thrive, an online health-coaching company. That doesn’t mean all saturated fats are bad—it’s all about keeping things in balance with other fats in order for the gut to stay happy on a keto diet.

Check out our fit chick's guide to the keto diet here, and click through for some pantry essentials from Carolyn Ketchum, author of The Everyday Ketogenic Kitchen.

1 of 12
1. Eggs

Here are five ways to eat them.

2. Bacon

These keto-friendly halloumi fries are the perfect way to incorporate it.

3. Butter

This may be the only diet where butter use is highly encouraged.

4. Organic Heavy Cream

Going organic with your dairy has some unexpected benefits.

5. Unsweetened almond or hemp milk

Check out some more abs-friendly foods.

6. Coconut Oil and Avocado Oil

They're some of the healthiest fats around.

7. Plenty of Fresh Vegetables

Looking to get toned and lean? Veggies are a must.

8. Almond Flour and Coconut Flour

Try it in these delicious almond pancakes with yogurt-blueberry sauce

9. Unsweetened Chocolate

The dark variety just might be a good pre-workout option

10. Ground beef

Get your protein fix and a solid dose of essential vitamins and minerals with beef.

11. Chicken Thighs

Try them in this spicy chicken ropa stew.

12. Frozen vegetables

They're just as great for you as their fresh counterparts.

