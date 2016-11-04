18 Macro-Friendly Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Gpointstudio / Getty

Drinking smart while celebrating with friends without totaling your diet is easier than you think. Yet, the “all clear with clear” or “wine is healthier” formulas aren’t foolproof, either, so take our advice on how to reduce the number of mixed drink calories, and you can get away with a lot more than a vodka tonic this holiday season.

Remember: One ounce of 80-proof vodka can set you back 64 calories, and one ounce of 100 proof rum, whisky, tequila, bourbon, or vodka has about 83 calories before the mixer. For the wine tipplers, their standard sip of a 12% abv wine has around 115 calories depending on the varietal. For the beer drinkers out there, one 12 ounce or regular microbrew has 150 calories and 13 grams of carbs, and a Bud Light Beer has 110 calories and seven grams of carbs. So here are a few healthier cocktail recipes that will make merry without making you fatter.

1. Toasty Prost (Beer Cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Pour Jack Fire, apple brandy, and & Samuel Adams Octoberfest over ice in pint glass. Pour into shaker & stir. Pour back into pint with cinnamon/sugar rim.

Total calories: 225

 

2. Mountaintop Toddy (Whiskey Cocktail)

Ingredients:

  • 1 part The Macallan 10 Years Old 
  • 2 parts Local apple cider
  • .25 part Maple syrup
  • .25 part Lemon juice
  • Dash of All spice
  • Apple wheel garnish

Method: Add whiskey to the mug. Heat cider until hot, and then pour into mug. Add remaining ingredients and stir gently. Garnish with apple wheel. 

Total calories: 200

3. Alameda Toddy (Vodka Cocktail)

Keep it classy as you keep it clear with a smattering of healthier vodka cocktail recipes. 

Ingredients:

Method: **Simmer ingredients in a saucepan for up to 20 minutes. Remove spices.

Tip: Add all the mulling spices in a tea bag or cheesecloth to remove effortlessly.

Total calories: 283

4. Patrón Paloma (Tequila cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Build ingredients over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a grapefruit peel. 

Total calories: 190

5. Boodle + Tonic (Gin cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Combine ingredients in rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedge. 

Total calories: 140

6. Sleigh Bells (Sake Cocktail)

With five times less acidity than wine you’ll have a happier belly post party than if you put back a wine glass or two. Happier belly equals happier waistline.

Ingredients:

Method: Top with Sparkling (Split). 

Total calories: 85

7. The Miner's Son (Whiskey Cocktail)

In the past few years whiskey, bourbon, and rye purchases have soared to new heights—and it’s because this is not your grandpa’s spirit anymore. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, this mainstay is one of the fastest growing types of spirits right now, and imparts a warmth and depth of flavor so complete that’s perfect for cold winter months. So whip up this is hot toddy to reverse chilly nights. 

Ingredients:

Method: Build in Collins glass, add ice, garnish with a lemon peel.

Total calories: 138.5

8. October Bonfire (Beer Cocktail)

It's a simple old fashioned good for guys & girls & a crowd favorite. Also appropriate for fall.

Ingredients:

Method: Muddle cherries & oranges in simple syrup in pint glass. Add bourbon & Samuel Adams Octoberfest. Fill glass with ice. Pour into mixing cup & stir. Pour back into pint.

Total calories: 219 

9. Alameda Mule (Vodka cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Build over ice in copper cup.

Total calories: 197

10. No Champagne No Gain

Bubbly speaks for itself. It’s the ultimate celebration, and mixing it with a very low calorie mixer like DRY Sparkling helps you keep the calories low while you live on cloud nine. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz chilled DRY Sparkling in your favorite flavor 
  • 4 oz prosecco, champagne or sparkling wine
  • ½ oz Lillet 
  • Lemon twist, garnish

Method: Add your chosen flavor of DRY and Lillet to a champagne flute and mix lightly. Top with bubbles and garnish with a lemon twist.

Total calories: 92

11. Frangelico Sorbet

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Frangelico
  • 1 scoop of lemon sorbet (blended)
  • Top with Prosecco

Total calories: 210

12. Dawn's Early Light (Vodka cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Combine ingredients in small, airtight container, such as a jam jar. Muddle ingredients with wooden spoon. Add ice. Shake for 20 seconds to chill. Top with a splash of club soda.

Total calories: 225

13. 1800 Coconut Crusher (Tequila cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. 

Total calories: 130

14. Sol de Jerez (Whiskey Cocktail)

A sweet, smoky dessert sipper.

Ingredients:

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice. Shake, and then pour into Champagne glass. 

Total calories: 224

15. Autumn Mule (Beer Cocktail)

This one is a little savory, yet zesty! Great beer drinker’s cocktail.

Ingredients:

Method: Pour whiskey, ginger beer & Samuel Adams Octoberfest over ice in pint glass. Pour into shaker and stir. Pour back into pint & garnish with bittered orange.

Total calories: 180

16. Lavender Luxe (Gin cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Shake gin and ice in a cocktail shaker. Pour into a stemmed glass of your choice, and then top with Lavender DRY. Garnish with a lime twist. 

Total calories: 133

17. The Bouquet (Vodka cocktail)

Ingredients:

Method: Combine ingredients in an ice-filled rocks glass and stir gently. Garnish with 1 spray of atomized rose water.

Total calories: 70

18. Campari Americano

Love it or hate it, this unmistakable spirit, at 24% abv (in the US) is a classic in every sense. The Negroni, with Campari, Gin and Vermouth Cinzano Rosso, isn’t as light on the calorie count, but the following alternative Campari Americano, is a refreshing and healthier treat for those in the know.

Ingredients:

Method: Pour Campari and Vermouth over ice in rocks glass. Add a splash of club soda. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Total calories: 155

