18 Macro-Friendly Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Drinking smart while celebrating with friends without totaling your diet is easier than you think. Yet, the “all clear with clear” or “wine is healthier” formulas aren’t foolproof, either, so take our advice on how to reduce the number of mixed drink calories, and you can get away with a lot more than a vodka tonic this holiday season.

Remember: One ounce of 80-proof vodka can set you back 64 calories, and one ounce of 100 proof rum, whisky, tequila, bourbon, or vodka has about 83 calories before the mixer. For the wine tipplers, their standard sip of a 12% abv wine has around 115 calories depending on the varietal. For the beer drinkers out there, one 12 ounce or regular microbrew has 150 calories and 13 grams of carbs, and a Bud Light Beer has 110 calories and seven grams of carbs. So here are a few healthier cocktail recipes that will make merry without making you fatter.