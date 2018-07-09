4 Key Ingredients to Look for in Sports Drinks

When you're working up a sweat, it’s crucial to stay hydrated. “When you are dehydrated, you’ll feel an increase in physical strain, core temperature, heart rate, and rates of perceived exertion. And the greater the fluid deficit, the greater the strain,” says Molly Morgan, R.D., a nutritionist based in Vestal, NY. If your fluid loss hits 2% or higher, it can compromise your physical and mental performance, she adds.

And while good old H2O will get the job done most of the time, if your workouts stretch past the hour mark—or if it’s a very hot day, which is common this time of year—you may need more. These new hydration aids eliminate unnatural dyes and additives and boast a range of key ingredients that can help boost your performance while quenching your thirst.