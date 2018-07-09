GreenPimp / Getty

Nutrition

4 Key Ingredients to Look for in Sports Drinks

Power up your workout with refreshing new beverages that stress performance and recovery.

When you're working up a sweat, it’s crucial to stay hydrated. “When you are dehydrated, you’ll feel an increase in physical strain, core temperature, heart rate, and rates of perceived exertion. And the greater the fluid deficit, the greater the strain,” says Molly Morgan, R.D., a nutritionist based in Vestal, NY. If your fluid loss hits 2% or higher, it can compromise your physical and mental performance, she adds.

And while good old H2O will get the job done most of the time, if your workouts stretch past the hour mark—or if it’s a very hot day, which is common this time of year—you may need more. These new hydration aids eliminate unnatural dyes and additives and boast a range of key ingredients that can help boost your performance while quenching your thirst.

Ingredient 1: Caffeine

WHY IT MAY HELP:

Caffeine can make tough exercise feel a little easier so you can go longer. “When you have adequate fluid consumption, caffeine taken in moderation has a number of performance benefits,” Morgan says. Look for about 1 to 3mg per kg of body weight. For a 135-pound woman, that’s about 61 to 184mg, or about the amount in a 16-ounce latte at the high end or a 12-ounce cup of regular coffee.

TRY THIS:

Each quick-dissolving Nuun tablet has only 1 gram of sugar or less, plus the electrolytes sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. The tablets also contain 40mg of caffeine (from green tea extract) for a boost. Flavors include Cherry Limeade, Mango Orange, and Wild Berry. (nuunlife.com)

Ingredient 2: Alkaline Water

WHY IT MAY HELP:

Plain water has a pH of 7 (on a scale of 1 to 14, with 1 being very acidic and 14 being very alkaline). Proponents of alkaline water, which has a pH of 8 or 9, say it can neutralize the acid in your body. One study found that exercisers who drank a higher-pH water had lower blood viscosity after a strenuous workout. That meant oxygen-rich blood flowed more efficiently, potentially improving recovery. Some research also shows that alkaline water can help neutralize acid reflux.

TRY THIS:

Pro Gene Water 9.5 has a 9.5 pH—which is among the highest on the market. There’s also an 8.0 pH mineral spring water that’s sourced directly from natural springs in northern Wisconsin, so there are no added ingredients to increase the pH levels. (progenewater.com)

Ingredient 3: Electrolytes

WHY THEY MAY HELP:

“All your muscles depend on water and electrolytes to work properly,” explains Torey Armul, R.D., a sports nutritionist based in Columbus, OH. Sodium has the added benefit of stimulating thirst, so you’re more likely to drink up and to retain the fluids you’ve consumed. Most sports drinks also include some glucose or other carbs to help boost blood sugar levels during prolonged workouts.

TRY THIS:

The refreshing Nooma Organic Electrolyte Drink comes in creative flavors such as Watermelon Lime, Chocolate Mint, and Blueberry Peach, and it features organic and natural electrolytes like potassium from organic coconut water and sodium from sea salt, with no added sugars and only 30 calories per carton. (drinknooma.com)

Ingredient 4: Hydrogen

WHY IT MAY HELP:

“Some small studies show potential promise that hydrogen water [which pumps extra hydrogen gas into regular water] may help reduce blood lactate levels and improve exercise-induced decline of muscle function,” Morgan says. One Japanese study of male soccer players found that drinking hydrogen-rich water before exercise reduced blood lactate levels and kept subjects going at a higher intensity for a longer period of time. Still, Morgan adds, the research isn’t fully there to support the claims.

TRY THIS:

Htwo infuses molecular hydrogen into purified water, which the company says can then enter the interior of cells to help boost endurance and reduce lactic acid. The pouchlike packaging helps keep the hydrogen molecules intact. (htwo.com)

