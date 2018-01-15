People Images / Getty

Nutrition

5 Healthy Vegetarian Recipes for Clean Eating

5 delightfully tasty choices that won't compromise even the strictest of vegetarian diets.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
People Images / Getty
View Gallery (5)

Vegetarian meals get their protein power from a mix of beans, legumes, and veggies. All of those, when prepared properly, can provide plenty of protein and valuable nutrition to fill you up. Integrate these and other important vegetarian staples into your diet with these five recipes.

Whether you’re looking to clean up your diet by cutting back on beef, pork, and poultry or simply want to add more plant-based fare to your meals, these meat-free dishes will liven up your menu and keep you feeling satisfied. 

5 Healthy Vegetarian Recipes for Clean Eating
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications Inc.
1. Beet Bourguignon

A mix of red and brown or French lentils helps thicken the stew without adding flour or arrowroot powder. It’s OK to use all brown or French lentils if you don’t have red, but using all red lentils will yield a mushy mess! Chop all the veggies into roughly 1-inch pieces.

Check out the full beet bourguignon recipe here. 

2 of 5
Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications Inc.
2. Nut-Crusted Tofu

Pistachios, tarragon, and lemon juice, plus a hint of Dijon mustard, turn a simple dinner into something special. Serve with steamed green beans and quinoa for a Parisian-bistro-inspired meal. There’s no need to press the tofu; simply pat it dry. Any excess moisture will help the crust adhere to the tofu.

Check out the full nut-crusted tofu recipe here.

3 of 5
Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications Inc.
3. Green Tea Shiitake Miso Soup

The slow cooker uses gentle, moist heat, which is the ideal way to extract the tea’s healing compounds and infuse it into the dish. Find Chinese black vinegar in Asian grocery stores; it has a deep flavor like balsamic. 

Check out the full green tea shiitake miso soup recipe here.

4 of 5
Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications Inc.
4. Twice Slow-cooked Cinnamon Balsamic Sweet Potato

These soulfully spiced sweet potatoes are satisfying enough to be a main dish, and they pack in two heart-healthy ingredients—vitamin A and fiber. Cinnamon is a healing spice with anti-diabetic properties, even in small amounts (less than 1⁄4 tsp daily). 

Check out the full twice slow-cooked cinnamon balsamic sweet potato recipe here.

5 of 5
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
5. Pan-seared Sea Scallops With Coconut Butternut Mash

Highly nutritious butternut squash is packed with vitamins A and C. Combine it with coconut for a delicious twist that pairs perfectly with scallops.

Check out the full pan-seared sea scallops with coconut butternut mash recipe here.

Topics:
Comments