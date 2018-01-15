5 Healthy Vegetarian Recipes for Clean Eating

Vegetarian meals get their protein power from a mix of beans, legumes, and veggies. All of those, when prepared properly, can provide plenty of protein and valuable nutrition to fill you up. Integrate these and other important vegetarian staples into your diet with these five recipes.

Whether you’re looking to clean up your diet by cutting back on beef, pork, and poultry or simply want to add more plant-based fare to your meals, these meat-free dishes will liven up your menu and keep you feeling satisfied.