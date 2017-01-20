Nutrition

5 Hearty Winter Wildfish Recipes

It’s chilly outside, but seafood is in season. So dig in to these light, satisfying meals to power you forward.

Moya Mcallister

Frigid winter temperatures mean icy seashores and a surprising bounty of fresh Alaskan seafood. Our northernmost state is the perfect year-round spawning ground to a juicy array of seafood, including five types of salmon, numerous shellfish (including king crab), and seven buttery whitefish. For many species, winter is prime harvesting time. The best part: It’s all wild-caught. Every fish that comes from Alaskan waters is as clean as they come, so you can rest assured it’s good to its core

This winter fish-recipe special is all about the melt-in-your-mouth Alaskan seafood you’ll find in stores this time of year—a mix of dishes that will warm you up, deliver loads of muscle-building protein, and give you every reason to “ask for Alaska”. Plus, they cook up quickly for dinner in minutes.

Ice Age Meals founder and CrossFit chef Nick Massie, aka Paleo Nick (paleonick.com)—who lived in Alaska for four years—developed these five mouth-watering meals that will keep the pounds off all winter. Can’t find a certain fish at the store? Just ask your fishmonger for a suitable substitute, and dive in.

Recipes by Nick Massie

Photographs by Moya Mcallister

Food Styling by Matt Olley

1. Alaskan Seafood Cioppino

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

Keep things fresh and interesting with this plentiful cioppino that for sure includes many of your favorite seafoods in a hearty broth. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

2. Grilled Alaskan King Salmon with Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

There are tons of salmon recipes out there, and for good reason. Salmon has tons of benefits including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, and protein. This recipe, however, is just in time for winter. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

3. Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

In case you were confused by the name, Alaskan rockfish is actually just a fancy name for pacific snapper in most cases. This fish is a great source of potasium, and goes perfectly over cauliflower. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

4. Pan-seared Alaskan Scallops with Cilantro-butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

A delicious and very simple dish features Alaskan sea scallops that turn crispy on the outside when given a good sear. Pair them with seasonal butternut squash for a tasty dish. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

5. Poached Alaskan Cod Over Spaghetti Squash Pomodoro

Moya McAllister

Being able to effectively poach and season a fish is a unique skill you can put to work with this recipe. Prepare your fish, then serve it over some nutritious spaghetti squash in this developed and exciting dish. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

