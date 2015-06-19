Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

Nutrition

5 Lean and Veggie-packed Salad Recipes

When lean protein and veggies meet, you’ve got the perfect meal in minutes

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Salads aren’t just a prelude to a main meal—done right, they’re bursting with flavor, packed with nutrition, and deliciously satisfying. The secret ingredient in each of these recipes: a centerpiece of high-quality protein, whether that’s grilled chicken breast, hearty steak, simple seafood, or even a vegetarian-friendly option. These recipes were created by Carlo Filippone (aka the “Muscle Chef”), a three-time national bodybuilding champion and the founder of Elite Lifestyle Cuisine, who knows what it takes to eat clean without losing flavor. Each takes only minutes to prepare, so you can have dinner on the table without much prep or fuss. 

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
1. Italian Kale and Beef Salad

Steak and salad are a perfect combination, especially when you blend fresh kale and tender filet mignon. Top with pecorino Romano cheese for a finishing touch.

See the full Italian Kale and Beef Salad recipe here. 

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
2. Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens

You can substitute scallops for shrimp; either work well as a counterpoint to the crisp, plentiful greens and fresh citrus.

See the full Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens recipe here. 

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
3. Southwest Chicken Salad

Delicious Southwestern flavor shines thanks to the corn, beans, avocado, and cilantro-lime dressing. 

See the full Southwest Chicken Salad recipe here. 

Moya McAllister
4. Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu

This vegetarian favorite features a bounty of fresh, colorful vegetables. Firm tofu provides the protein punch.

See the full Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu recipe here. 

Moya McAllister
5. Greek Salad With Tuna

Using canned tuna makes this recipe super quick to prepare, but you can also use grilled fresh tuna for enhanced flavor.

See the full Greek Salad With Tuna recipe here. 

