Nutrition

5 Fast, Healthy Breakfasts for Fit Women

Spice up your morning with these macro-friendly meals.

Stuck in a morning rut? Your most important meal of the day may have a tendency to fall into a boring routine, but we know how to spice it up when you wake up. When there is little time to prepare full meals, here's how to put some delight into your a.m. dining with these clean, macro-packed breakfasts.

1. Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Get out of your boring breakfast rut with these quick, easy, and protein-packed cottage cheese pancakes.

Check out the full protein-packed cottage cheese pancakes recipe here. 

2. On-the-go Quinoa Breakfast Cookies

Don’t neglect the most important meal of the day before starting your day. Yes, we know mornings can be hectic, which means this four-step quinoa cookie recipe is the perfect option. 

In addition to being easy to make, these cookies are packed with quinoa flakes, bananas, rolled oats, and more. 

Check out the full on-the-go quinoa breakfast cookies recipe here.

3. Cake-in-a-cup

With oat flour and protein powder, whisk together this fun and quick a.m. treat that sacrifices little in the name of nutrition.

Check out the full cake-in-a-cup recipe here.

4. Low-carb Quinoa Pancakes

Here comes your classic pancake recipe, minus everything that makes them so unhealthy. Throw together this fun and fluffy batch of pancakes while utilizing quinoa flour to keep them low-cal. 

Check out the full low-carb quinoa pancakes recipe here. 

5. Apple & Blackberry Baked Oats

Your healthy, protein-packed breakfast doesn't have to be bland or ordinary. This baked oatmeal takes it to the next level with delicious apples and blackberries, along with whey protein to fuel your morning.

Check out the full apple and blackberry baked oats recipe here. 

