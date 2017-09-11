5 Fast, Healthy Breakfasts for Fit Women

2. On-the-go Quinoa Breakfast Cookies

Don’t neglect the most important meal of the day before starting your day. Yes, we know mornings can be hectic, which means this four-step quinoa cookie recipe is the perfect option.

In addition to being easy to make, these cookies are packed with quinoa flakes, bananas, rolled oats, and more.

Check out the full on-the-go quinoa breakfast cookies recipe here.