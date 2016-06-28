Westend61 / Getty

Nutrition

The Best Snacks for Traveling Bodybuilders

Bring these healthy, hunger-squashing snacks with you when you’re away from home.

It never fails—whether you’re traveling by bus, train, car or plane, a snack attack is almost inevitable. Do you grab a bag of chocolate candies, chips, or a popular candy bar and a cola? That seems to be the go-to for many Americans, but those snacks only leave you craving more sugary treats. Before you know it, you’ve consumed hundreds of empty sugary calories that aren’t doing your physique any favors. This not only threatens your waistline, but can also leave you feeling guilty about making poor choices.

If you know that travel is on horizon why not be prepared? You pack your suitcase with the clothes and supplies you’ll need for your trip, so why wouldn’t you prep the snacks you’ll need as well? With so many different stylish freezer and cooler bags available, it might be time to indulge. Packing up your snack bag as you would your suitcase makes perfect sense. When your snack attack rages--and believe us, it will--you will be ready. You’ll have one of these nutritious and satisfying snacks on hand that will leave you feeling fuller for longer while providing energy. Even better, all that hard work you did in the gym before your vacation or travel won’t be ruined en route by making poor snack choices.

Here are 12 healthy satisfying snack ideas that are easy to prepare and transport.

1. Air-Popped Popcorn

Sprinkle 2-3 cups with Parmesan cheese in zip-top bags for when you’re craving crunch.

2. DIY Trail Mix

Mixed salted or unsalted nuts with dried fruit pieces and whole grain pretzel nuggets.

3. Fruit and Nut Butter

Slice up apples at home to toss in a bag and bring along individual nut butter packages like Justin’s.

4. Choose Better-for-You Chips

If you’re craving crunchy, salty chips, look for air-popped chips or Pop Corners snack bags, they’re free of processed ingredients. You could also make your own veggie chips at home.

5. Rice Cakes or Crackers

Flavored bite-sized rice cakes (like apple cinnamon) can be eaten on their own or be spread with nut butters. We also like adding natural jams or hummus to plain rice cakes.

6. Low-Carb Energy Bars

Look for protein bars that are lower in carbs and sugars, or all-natural Lara or Kind bars to provide fiber, protein and good carbs that help you feel full and energized.

7. Pre-cut Veggies

Bag up your favorite colorful veggies, like peppers, baby carrots or celery sticks and dip in nut butter or individual hummus packs.

8. Portable Cheeses

Low fat cheese sticks, like Laughing Cow or Babybel cheeses, are preportioned and delicious when paired with multi-grain or rice crackers.

9. Squeezeable Yogurt

Look for low-fat (and low sugar if possible) yogurt tubes to get calcium and protein without having to remember a spoon.

10. Protein Powder

Portion out your favorite protein powder in a shaker cup with some cinnamon and powdered peanut butter. Add water or almond milk and you have shake that will fill you up. If you're on a plane or at the airport, ask for a cup of ice.

11. Peanut Butter Banana Wraps

Take a whole grain wrap and spread natural peanut over it. Slice a banana and spread it evenly. Roll up the wrap and cut into pieces.

12. Homemade Granola

This is a low-sugar and fiber rich recipe. Start with oats, nuts, and dried fruit mixed together. Whisk an egg white up and mix up with the oat mixture. Pour onto foil on a cookie sheet. Bake at 325°F for about until golden brown and crunchy, stirring once, anywhere from 15 to 25 minutes, depending on your oven and pan. Then break it into chunks. Put in a baggy once it's cooled and munch while traveling.

