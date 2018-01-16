Nutrition

Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu

Get a punch of protein and your daily dose of veggies with this fresh salad.

Moya McAllister
Calories 138
Protein 13g
Fat 5g
Carbs 13g
Fiber 3g
This vegetarian favorite features a bounty of fresh, colorful vegetables. Firm tofu provides the protein punch.

Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • ½ red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
  • ½ yellow pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
  • ½ orange bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
  • 2 cups broccoli florets, chopped
  • 1 cup string beans, steamed, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • ¼ cup green onions, dice
  • 1 plum tomato, chopped
  • 1 package (14 oz) firm tofu, diced
Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.
2. Toss with your favorite low-fat ranch dressing.
3. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Serve.
