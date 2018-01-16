Nutrition
Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu
Get a punch of protein and your daily dose of veggies with this fresh salad.
This vegetarian favorite features a bounty of fresh, colorful vegetables. Firm tofu provides the protein punch.
Chopped Veggie Salad With Tofu Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
- ½ red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
- ½ yellow pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
- ½ orange bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
- 2 cups broccoli florets, chopped
- 1 cup string beans, steamed, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ¼ cup green onions, dice
- 1 plum tomato, chopped
- 1 package (14 oz) firm tofu, diced
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.
2. Toss with your favorite low-fat ranch dressing.
3. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Serve.