Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Cups

Directions

1. Combine whey protein and PB2. Add almond milk and peanut butter; mix until smooth.

2. In a small pan, melt chocolate over low until smooth.

3. Arrange 8 small silicone baking cups (about 2.75 inches in diameter) on a tray. Add thin layer of chocolate to each; place tray in freezer until chocolate hardens, about 5 to 10 minutes.

4. Add spoonful of peanut butter mix to each cup, leaving space between sides of cup and mixture for chocolate to fill in. Top peanut butter mix with remaining melted chocolate.

5. Return tray to freezer until chocolate hardens, about 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Remove peanut butter cups from silicone. To store, wrap in foil and place in a plastic bag. Store in freezer or refrigerator.