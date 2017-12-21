Nutrition
Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Cups
Feed your sweet tooth with this light and delicious peanut butter cup.
We all get that craving to gobble down some unhealthy candy and sweets every now and then, but we have to fight the urge. Or, in the case of this recipe you can give in. This dish packs some serious protein, but the key is to eat in moderation. Don't eat them all at once.
Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Cups Servings: 8
Prep time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 2 tbsp vanilla whey protein
- 1⁄4 cup PB2 powdered peanut butter
- 1⁄4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 3 tbsp low-sodium, low-sugar peanut butter low-sodium, low-sugar peanut butter
- 3⁄4 cup Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips
Directions
1. Combine whey protein and PB2. Add almond milk and peanut butter; mix until smooth.
2. In a small pan, melt chocolate over low until smooth.
3. Arrange 8 small silicone baking cups (about 2.75 inches in diameter) on a tray. Add thin layer of chocolate to each; place tray in freezer until chocolate hardens, about 5 to 10 minutes.
4. Add spoonful of peanut butter mix to each cup, leaving space between sides of cup and mixture for chocolate to fill in. Top peanut butter mix with remaining melted chocolate.
5. Return tray to freezer until chocolate hardens, about 10 to 15 minutes.
6. Remove peanut butter cups from silicone. To store, wrap in foil and place in a plastic bag. Store in freezer or refrigerator.