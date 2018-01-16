Nutrition

Healthy Protein Packed Meal: Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens

When lean protein and veggies meet, you’ve got the perfect meal in minutes.

Shrimp salad
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 195
Protein 28g
Fat 3g
Carbs 15g
Fiber 3g
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

You can substitute scallops for shrimp; either work well as a counterpoint to the crisp, plentiful greens and fresh citrus.

Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 10 cups (about 2 bags) mesclun or spring mix
  • 4 cups radicchio
  • 4 cups arugula
  • 2 cups Belgian endive
  • 1/4 cup black olives, pitted
  • 1 lb shrimp
  • 1 seedless orange, peeled and sliced
  • For orange citrus dressing:
  • 1 tbsp shallots, minced
  • 1 tsp orange zest, freshly grated
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp fresh oregano, chopped
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp salt
Directions 
1. Place mesclun, radicchio, arugula, Belgian endive, and black olives in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
2. Grill or broil shrimp until they appear white.
3. Whisk together ingredients for orange citrus dressing in a small bowl and add to salad, tossing gently.
4. Place greens on serving dish and top with cooked shrimp; garnish with orange slices.
