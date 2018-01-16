Healthy Protein Packed Meal: Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens

Directions

1. Place mesclun, radicchio, arugula, Belgian endive, and black olives in a large mixing bowl and set aside.

2. Grill or broil shrimp until they appear white.

3. Whisk together ingredients for orange citrus dressing in a small bowl and add to salad, tossing gently.

4. Place greens on serving dish and top with cooked shrimp; garnish with orange slices.