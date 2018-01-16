Nutrition
Healthy Protein Packed Meal: Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens
When lean protein and veggies meet, you’ve got the perfect meal in minutes.
You can substitute scallops for shrimp; either work well as a counterpoint to the crisp, plentiful greens and fresh citrus.
Orange Citrus Shrimp Over Mixed Greens Servings: 4
You'll need
- 10 cups (about 2 bags) mesclun or spring mix
- 4 cups radicchio
- 4 cups arugula
- 2 cups Belgian endive
- 1/4 cup black olives, pitted
- 1 lb shrimp
- 1 seedless orange, peeled and sliced
- For orange citrus dressing:
- 1 tbsp shallots, minced
- 1 tsp orange zest, freshly grated
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp fresh oregano, chopped
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp salt
Directions
1. Place mesclun, radicchio, arugula, Belgian endive, and black olives in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
2. Grill or broil shrimp until they appear white.
3. Whisk together ingredients for orange citrus dressing in a small bowl and add to salad, tossing gently.
4. Place greens on serving dish and top with cooked shrimp; garnish with orange slices.