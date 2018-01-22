How Diet Soda Can Sabotage Your Weight Loss

A new report published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal may make you think twice before uncapping your next diet soda.

Researchers analyzed 37 different studies on the relationship between artificial sweeteners and weight management and found artificial sweeteners may actually do more harm than good.

“There’s no clear evidence for long-term benefits, but there is some evidence of potential adverse effects from the long-term consumption of artificial sweeteners, including an increased risk of weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” says lead author Meghan Azad, Ph.D.

Additionally, researchers found that risk of developing type-2 diabetes among those who consumed the highest amounts of artificial sweeteners over a 10-year average rose by 14%.

While more research is needed, she adds, play it safe by skipping the pseudo sweeteners or use a small amount of real sugar instead.