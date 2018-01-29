Lime-Dill Salmon

Directions

1. Preheat grill. Place salmon on a sheet of aluminum foil and sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper; top with sprigs of fresh dill.

2. Spread garlic on top of each fillet, and top with sliced limes.

3. Place fillets on grill, and sprinkle with paprika.

4. Cover grill to cook salmon throughout, about 7-9 minutes.