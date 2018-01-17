Maximize Your Meal Prep: Baked Salmon with Citrus Herbs

Here are a few delicious ways to enjoy this mouthwatering, baked salmon with citrus herbs recipe.

Baked Salmon with Citrus Herbs Servings: 4

Cook time: 30 min You'll need 1/4 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

2 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp dried chives

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

1 1/3 lbs salmon fillet

cooking spray

1. Use in fish tacos with black beans, shredded cheese, and diced avocado (as seen in photo).

2. Enjoy over a green salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, Feta cheese, and sunflower seeds.

3. Serve with quinoa or farro and a side vegetable like broccoli or cauliflower.

4. Dice leftover salmon and use in a frittata or an omelet.

5. Chop and make into salmon cakes.