Nutrition
Maximize Your Meal Prep: Baked Salmon with Citrus Herbs
Turn your high-protein mains into the centerpiece of a tasty dish.
Here are a few delicious ways to enjoy this mouthwatering, baked salmon with citrus herbs recipe.
Baked Salmon with Citrus Herbs Servings: 4
Cook time: 30 min
You'll need
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tsp dried thyme
- 2 tsp dried chives
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 1/3 lbs salmon fillet
- cooking spray
1. Use in fish tacos with black beans, shredded cheese, and diced avocado (as seen in photo).
2. Enjoy over a green salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, Feta cheese, and sunflower seeds.
3. Serve with quinoa or farro and a side vegetable like broccoli or cauliflower.
4. Dice leftover salmon and use in a frittata or an omelet.
5. Chop and make into salmon cakes.
Directions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, lime juice, thyme, chives, salt, and pepper. Add salmon, turning it to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.
2. Heat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place salmon skin-side down on baking sheet; discard marinade. Bake until salmon is flaky and cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 145°F, about 30 minutes. Let salmon cool for 10 minutes, then cut into 4 pieces.