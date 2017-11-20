Pancetta Roasted Kale

Directions

1. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Add pancetta to skillet, and place over medium heat; cook 7 to 8 minutes or until pancetta crisps and gives off some of its fat.

2. Add kale and cover, cooking 5 to 6 minutes until tender, turning once or twice. Turn heat off, and add tomato paste, vinegar, and a few tablespoons of water. Toss well, and serve immediately.