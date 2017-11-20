Pancetta is a smoked pork product that you can find already diced and packaged in the cheese aisle of your local grocer or in your favorite Italian deli. Any variety of kale will work for this recipe—just remove the tougher stems before cooking. Serve up a variety of vegetables as side dishes to keep your holiday celebration clean and low in carbs.
Pancetta Roasted Kale Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 20
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- olive oil cooking spray
- 4 oz diced pancetta
- 1 lb kale, stems trimmed, chopped
- 1 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Directions
1. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Add pancetta to skillet, and place over medium heat; cook 7 to 8 minutes or until pancetta crisps and gives off some of its fat.
2. Add kale and cover, cooking 5 to 6 minutes until tender, turning once or twice. Turn heat off, and add tomato paste, vinegar, and a few tablespoons of water. Toss well, and serve immediately.