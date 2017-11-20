Nutrition
Roasted Rosemary Pork With Chopped-cranberry Chutney
Get juicy pork loin in under an hour by following this recipe.
Lean pork roast can be a great filling, muscle-building main course. The key to keeping it juicy? Bring your roast to room temperature on the counter for 1 hour before cooking.
Roasted Rosemary Pork With Chopped-cranberry Chutney Servings: 8
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 45
You'll need
- 1 cup Frozen or fresh whole cranberries (not dried)
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp Reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp Molasses or 2 tsp stevia
- 1 Tbsp Rosemary, chopped
- 1 3 lb raw pork loin, brought to room temperature
Directions
1. Place cranberries in a food processor, and roughly chop. Add mustard, soy sauce, molasses, and rosemary. Pulse until a thick sauce forms.
2. Place pork loin in a 7x11" baking dish. Using a spatula, spread cranberry mixture over the top of loin and bake 40 to 45 minutes until pork is cooked through and no longer translucent pink in the center.