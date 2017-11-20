Roasted Rosemary Pork With Chopped-cranberry Chutney

Directions

1. Place cranberries in a food processor, and roughly chop. Add mustard, soy sauce, molasses, and rosemary. Pulse until a thick sauce forms.

2. Place pork loin in a 7x11" baking dish. Using a spatula, spread cranberry mixture over the top of loin and bake 40 to 45 minutes until pork is cooked through and no longer translucent pink in the center.