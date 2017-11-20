Nutrition
Seven-fish Stew
Try this Italian Christmas classic for a macro-friendly, delicious holiday meal.
Try this recipe, and other meals perfect for the holidays.
Seven-fish Stew Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 30 min. | Cook time: 60 min.
You'll need
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 small fennel bulb, cored, diced; set aside fronds for garnish
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- Pinch crushed red-pepper flakes
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 cup dry white wine (or vermouth or Pernod)
- 1 (28 oz) can whole San Marzano tomatoes, hand-crushed
- 1 (8 oz) bottle clam juice
- 1 qt seafood stock
- 3 dried bay leaves
- 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed
- 12 mussels, debearded and scrubbed
- 8 oz medium shrimp, peeled and devined
- 8 oz whitefish (like cod or halibut), cut into 1-inch chunks
- ¼ lb bay scallops, abductor muscle removed
- ¼ lb calamari, cut into ½-inch rings
- 2 king crab legs (not claws), meat removed
- Lemon wedges for serving
Directions
1. Preheat Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add oil and sauté onion, fennel, salt, black pepper, and garlic; cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in red pepper.
2. Add tomato paste; stir and cook 3-4 minutes. Add wine and cook until almost evaporated.
3. Add tomatoes, clam juice, seafood stock, and bay leaves; lower heat to medium-low and simmer for 20-25 minutes.
4. Add in clams, cover the pot, and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Then add in mussels, shrimp, and fish; cook for 3-4 minutes, then add remaining seafood. The scallops, calamari, and crab will take about 2 minutes to cook.
6. Serve with lemon wedges, and top with fennel fronds to garnish.