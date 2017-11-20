Seven-fish Stew

Directions

1. Preheat Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add oil and sauté onion, fennel, salt, black pepper, and garlic; cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in red pepper.

2. Add tomato paste; stir and cook 3-4 minutes. Add wine and cook until almost evaporated.

3. Add tomatoes, clam juice, seafood stock, and bay leaves; lower heat to medium-low and simmer for 20-25 minutes.

4. Add in clams, cover the pot, and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Then add in mussels, shrimp, and fish; cook for 3-4 minutes, then add remaining seafood. The scallops, calamari, and crab will take about 2 minutes to cook.

6. Serve with lemon wedges, and top with fennel fronds to garnish.