Nutrition

Seven-fish Stew

Try this Italian Christmas classic for a macro-friendly, delicious holiday meal.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Seven Fish Stew
Moya McAllister
Calories 280
Protein 37g
Fat 5g
Carbs 11g
Fiber 1.7gg
Moya McAllister

Try this recipe, and other meals perfect for the holidays

Seven-fish Stew Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 30 min.   |   Cook time: 60 min.
You'll need
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • 1 small fennel bulb, cored, diced; set aside fronds for garnish
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Pinch crushed red-pepper flakes
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 cup dry white wine (or vermouth or Pernod)
  • 1 (28 oz) can whole San Marzano tomatoes, hand-crushed
  • 1 (8 oz) bottle clam juice
  • 1 qt seafood stock
  • 3 dried bay leaves
  • 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 12 mussels, debearded and scrubbed
  • 8 oz medium shrimp, peeled and devined
  • 8 oz whitefish (like cod or halibut), cut into 1-inch chunks
  • ¼ lb bay scallops, abductor muscle removed
  • ¼ lb calamari, cut into ½-inch rings
  • 2 king crab legs (not claws), meat removed
  • Lemon wedges for serving
Directions 
1. Preheat Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add oil and sauté onion, fennel, salt, black pepper, and garlic; cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in red pepper.
2. Add tomato paste; stir and cook 3-4 minutes. Add wine and cook until almost evaporated.
3. Add tomatoes, clam juice, seafood stock, and bay leaves; lower heat to medium-low and simmer for 20-25 minutes.
4. Add in clams, cover the pot, and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Then add in mussels, shrimp, and fish; cook for 3-4 minutes, then add remaining seafood. The scallops, calamari, and crab will take about 2 minutes to cook.
6. Serve with lemon wedges, and top with fennel fronds to garnish.
Topics:
Comments