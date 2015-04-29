7 Exercises for a Toned Bikini Butt

“Some glute exercises are suited for maximizing muscle tension; others are better for producing a burn. This workout involves all the primary actions of the muscles, using a variety of rep ranges to target the different glute muscle fibers,” says trainer Bret Contreras, C.S.C.S., aka “the Glute Guy,” who created this workout.

“It’s designed to encompass all the methods for developing a muscle, which ultimately will give you the amazing glute shape that you want.” Brazilian-born IFBB bikini pro Nathalia Melo shows us how to put it all together with some of her favorite booty pickups.