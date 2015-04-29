Dustin Snipes

7 Exercises for a Toned Bikini Butt

Looking to give your backside a boost? These powerful butt exercises put your rear front and center by working all aspects of your gluteal muscles.

Dustin Snipes

“Some glute exercises are suited for maximizing muscle tension; others are better for producing a burn. This workout involves all the primary actions of the muscles, using a variety of rep ranges to target the different glute muscle fibers,” says trainer Bret Contreras, C.S.C.S., aka “the Glute Guy,” who created this workout.

“It’s designed to encompass all the methods for developing a muscle, which ultimately will give you the amazing glute shape that you want.” Brazilian-born IFBB bikini pro Nathalia Melo shows us how to put it all together with some of her favorite booty pickups. 

1. Barbell Hip Thrust

Works: Glutes, Quads, Hamstrings

  • Sit on floor, leaning with upper back against a flat bench, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Place a padded barbell across hips.
  • Pushing up through heels, lift hips until thighs are parallel with floor and torso and core are in line with quadriceps; keep ankles directly under knees.
  • Hold one count, squeezing glutes at the top of the movement. Slowly lower glutes toward floor without touching all the way back down. Do a total of 10 reps, 2–3 sets.

Tip: Make sure not to arch your spine or hyperextend your lower back. Don’t rise onto toes.

2. Deficit Bulgarian Split Squat

Works: Glutes, Quads

  • Stand to one side of a flat bench, with top of right foot on the bench and left foot on top of an aerobic step about two feet in front of the bench (no risers). Hold a dumbbell in each hand with arms at sides, palms facing in.
  • Slowly bend both knees to about 90 degrees, allowing your right leg to go lower than the step height.
  • Push through heels to rise back to start position.
  • Perform 8 reps; switch sides and repeat. Do 2–3 sets.

Tip: Don’t allow Your front knee to travel past your toes as you bend your leg.

3. Pause Goblet Squat

Works: Glutes, Quads

  • Stand tall with feet hip-distance apart, toes turned out slightly (about 30 degrees), holding a dumbbell vertically with both hands in front of chest, elbows close to sides.
  • Bend knees into a deep squat, bringing elbows in between knees. Keep weight over heels and torso upright.
  • Pause for a three-second count at the bottom, then push up through heels back to start. Repeat for a total of 8 reps, 2–3 sets.

Tip: Don’t shoot your hips up faster than your knees.

4. Deadlift

Works: Glutes, Hamstrings

  • Stand tall with feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a barbell in front of thighs with an overhand grip (palms facing thighs).
  • Bending forward from hips, slowly bring barbell to about knee level, pushing glutes behind you; arch spine slightly as you lower down.
  • Reverse the movement, tilting pelvis up slightly as you stand; push hips forward and squeeze glutes hard at the top of the movement. Do a total of 2–3 sets of 8 reps.

Tip: Feel the stretch in your hamstrings as you lower weight toward floor.

5. Cable Quadruped

Works: Glutes

  • Place a flat bench in front of a cable machine. Attach an ankle strap around right leg using the lower weight stack. Kneel with left hand and left knee on bench, right foot resting on floor. (You can hold the weight rack with your right hand for support or keep it on the bench.)
  • Lift right leg straight behind you to hip height, squeezing glutes at the top of the movement. Slowly lower foot without touching floor; repeat for 20 reps.
  • Switch legs and repeat. Do 2–3 sets per leg.

Tip: Keep a neutral spine; don’t overarch at the top of the movement.

6. Pause Single-Leg Hip Thrust

Works: Glutes, Quads, Hamstrings

  • Sit on floor between two flat benches placed about three feet apart. Place bottom of left foot on front bench and lean back on rear bench, raising both arms out to sides at about shoulder height. Lift right foot slightly.
  • Pushing through left foot, extend hips upward, bending left knee about 90 degrees to form a straight line through back of body, squeezing glutes.
  • Keep right knee bent and higher than left leg.
  • Pause at top for three seconds, then lower down, touching glutes briefly to the floor before repeating. Do 8 reps; switch sides and repeat; do 2–3 sets per side.

Tip: Use a full range of motion, reaching full hip extension at the top. Try these three exercises for a bikini butt.

7. Side-Lying Clam Raise

Works: Glutes

  • Lie on left side with knees bent in front of you, legs stacked, supporting upper body with forearm on floor under shoulder. Place right hand on hip.
  • Lift hips off floor, using glutes to drive the movement. As you come up, lift your right knee above hips while keeping your lower left leg on the floor.
  • Lower back down, bringing legs together. Do 10 reps; switch sides and repeat. Do 2–3 sets total.

Tip: Squeeze glutes hard at the top of the movement.

