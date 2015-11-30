8 Glutes Exercises for a Better Bikini Butt

What's the key to getting a curved, firm, and totally tight backside? A full-scale attack on the muscles.

"Your glutes respond best when they are targeted from different angles and movement patters," says Hers technical advisor Gino Caccavale. This multi-angled approach goes far beyond traditional squats to target your abductors (outer hips) as well as your glutes, so you're lifting and toning all the lower posterior muscles for a rounded, more symmetrical look. Fitness model and former Hers cover model Ana Delia De Iturrondo shows us how she helps keep her enviable lower half in top shape.