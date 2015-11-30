Per Bernal

8 Glutes Exercises for a Better Bikini Butt

Lift and shape your booty like Ana Delia De Iturrondo with do-anywhere moves that work your body's most powerful muscle group from multiple angles.

What's the key to getting a curved, firm, and totally tight backside? A full-scale attack on the muscles.

"Your glutes respond best when they are targeted from different angles and movement patters," says Hers technical advisor Gino Caccavale. This multi-angled approach goes far beyond traditional squats to target your abductors (outer hips) as well as your glutes, so you're lifting and toning all the lower posterior muscles for a rounded, more symmetrical look. Fitness model and former Hers cover model Ana Delia De Iturrondo shows us how she helps keep her enviable lower half in top shape.

1. Wide Up and Back Bounding

Works: Glutes, Thighs, Builds Explosive Strength

  • Stand in an open area, feet hip-distance apart. Squat down, brinign fists in front of chin and keeping weight over heels. 
  • Explosively make two bounds forward, keeping head forward. Land in squat position 
  • Explosively perform two back bounds, keeping head forward and landing in squat position. Hold a medicine ball at chin for added resistance. Perform three sets of 10 rounds. (Up and back equals one round). 
2. Prone Frog Glute Press

Works: Glutes, Thighs

  • Lie facedown on top of a flat bench with you hips at one end of bench. Hold edges with both hands, keeping spine neutral. Bend knees 90 degrees, keeping knees directly below hips (A). 
  • Keeping upper body still, extend legs, touching feet together above body (B). Hold one count, squeezing glutes, then lower down to start and repeat. Do two sets of 12 to 15 reps. 
3. Leaning Hip Abduction

Works: Core, Glute, Outer Thighs

  • Kneel on floor a few inches to the left of a stability ball. Place right elbow and forearm on center of ball and left hand on hip. Extend left leg diagonally to side, forming a straight line from shoulder to heel (A).
  • Keeping upper body still, lift leg to hip height (B). Hold one count, then lower leg without touching floor. Do two sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. 
4. Plie Squat With Toe Lift

Works: Core, Glutes, Thighs

  • Stand with legs slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart, holding weight in front of chest, elbows close to your body. 
  • Drop into a deep squat, keeping weight in front of chest and pointing elbows to inside of knees.
  • Stand up powerfully, lifting toes as you extend legs and keeping knees soft. Lower back to squat and repeat. Do two sets of 12 to 15 reps. 
5. Elevated Single-Leg Glute Lift

Works: Glutes, Hamstrings

  • Lie faceup on floor with heels on a small step or stability ball, arms at sides with palms down. Extend right leg directly above hip. Lift hips slightly off floor. 
  • Squeezing glutes, lift hips until your body forms a straight line from left knee to shoulders. Lower your butt toward floor without touching; repeat. Do two sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. 
6. Seated V-Outs

Works: Arms, Shoulders, Abs, Glutes, Thighs

  • Sit on floor with legs extended, holding weight close to chest with elbows next to body. Lean back slightly and lift legs off floor. 
  • Lift weight above head while bringing legs out to sides in a wide V, keeping feet lifted off floor. Lower weight while bringing legs together without touching down; pause one count and repeat. Do two sets of 12 to 15 reps.
7. Step Up And Lift

Works: Core, Glutes, Quads

  • Stand to one side of a flat bench or box. Place right foot on the bench or box, knee bent 90 degrees; hold dumbbells at sides.
  • Step up onto bench, pushing through right leg until it's extended; at the same time, lower dumbbells to mid-shin white lifting left leg to hip height and parallel to floor. Lower left foot back to floor while keeping  right foot on bench. Do tow sets of 15 reps per side. 
8. Leg Drop And Lift

Works: Shoulders, Chest, Glutes, Hamstrings, Outer Thighs

  • Being in a pushup position with right foot on box and left leg extended parallel to floor with foot flexed. 
  • Drop left leg to side about about two inches from floor. 
  • Lift your left leg and flex your glutes until hip, and shoulders are aligned. Immediately drop left toe back to floor and repeat lift. Do three sets of 20 reps per side. 
