The Best Exercises to Get Rid of Love Handles

Why are love handles so hard to lose? Endless crunching and full-body planks alone won’t target that belly fat that sits on your side waist. To lose those love handles, you need to shed fat—and to whittle your waist, you’ll want to follow a strong nutrition plan.

As you burn off that fat, you’ll also want to incorporate twisting exercises that will carve your body into a sexy hourglass physique. Here, celebrity personal trainer Nicole Glor, creator of the NikkiFitness exercise videos, shares her top exercises to help target those unlovable love handles.

Remember to incorporate cardio workouts—particularly interval training to fire up metabolism—and eat clean to see fat loss results and a sexy waistline.