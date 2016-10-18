The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 1

What does it take to shift from your regular workout routine to one that will get you ready to step on stage?

“You need a disciplined and dedicated program that will help you transform your body so you have the muscle shape and tone that the judges may be looking for in a competition,” explains Shannon Dey, founder and CEO of Bombshell Fitness.

Dey designed our competition workout program in three phases, each with a different focus. The first one concentrates on building a foundation and creating overall muscle balance. You can stay in the phase for as little as one month or as long as you need until it’s time to shift into Phase 2. The second part raises the intensity level and emphasizes both muscle tone and fat loss; it takes you through 10 weeks of training. The final phase is only two weeks and will get you into peak shape for showtime.

Each of the phases includes a five-day split emphasizing different body parts, using a variety of equipment. Stick with the plan as closely as possible, substituting exercises for a given part only when you don’t have access to the equipment. Follow the cardio guidelines for each phase, as well. Pair these workouts with the The Ultimate Diet Plan for a competition body, and you’ll be set to step into the spotlight feeling confident.

