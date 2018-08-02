The Bikini Pro-Approved Workout for Sleek, Sexy Abs

“This routine helps achieve definition while keeping the waist small and tight. Everything is done with body weight—so you can do it anywhere," sayd IFBB bikini pro Jennifer Ronzitti. "All exercises should be performed with a 2-0-2 tempo [two seconds to perform movement, zero seconds at the top of the movement, two seconds to return to neutral]. Rest 20 to 30 seconds between each set.”

1. Stability Ball Crunch

Place ball on the small of your back and crunch up, lightly supporting head with hands.

Do 3 sets of 25-30 on each side

2. Runner Crunch

Lie faceup with legs extended, right arm next to head.

Sit up, bringing right elbow to front of right leg; at the same time, bend left knee toward chest.

Lower; switch sides and repeat.

Do 3 sets of 20 per side

3. Straight-Leg Raise

Lie faceup, hands at sides.

Slowly raise legs perpendicular to floor; control the movement as you lower them down.

Do 3 sets of 25

4. Side Plank Crunch

Begin in a side plank, feet stacked and shoulders over bottom elbow.

Dip torso a few inches toward floor; return to neutral position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 20 per side

5. Plank Hold