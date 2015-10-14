skynesher / Getty

7 Exercises to Sculpt Lean, Toned Arms

'Hers' has crafted a bulletproof workout to attack your biceps and triceps from every angle.

Don't shy away from serious lifting when it comes to your upper body. With these taxing moves, you'll sculpt sexy arms you can’t wait to show off. This bulletproof workout, demonstrated by IFBB Pro League bikini competitor Juliana Daniell, attacks your biceps and triceps from every angle with compound exercises to tone and tighten her upper body into showstopping shape.

Double-cable Kickback

Works: Triceps

  • Stand with your feet hip-width apart while holding a cable in each hand. bend forward until your back is flat, and secure your elbows on each side of your rib cage.
  • Extend the cables behind you, “kicking back” your triceps until your arms are straight.
  • Return cables to the sides of your chest. perform two sets of 15 reps.

Tip: If a dual-cable machine isn’t available, use dumbbells or one single cable at a time.

(Workout by Gino Caccavale.)

Squat-hold Preacher Curl

Works: Biceps, Core, Legs

  • Place feet shoulder-width apart and squat down with knees bent 90 degrees.
  • Hold a straight bar in front of your body with your arms extended and palms facing up.
  • Perform a biceps curl with your elbows resting on the insides of your knees, lifting the bar until it’s slightly below chin level.
  • Perform two sets of 15 slow, controlled repetitions.

Tip: This is a great option for women who don’t want to squash their chests on a preacher bench.

Single-arm Bench Dip

Works: Triceps, Core, Glutes

  • Place your left hand on a bench with your fingers forward. keep your right knee bent at 90 degrees, with your left leg elevated parallel to the floor and your foot flexed.
  • Extend your right arm forward, palm down, keeping your arm parallel to the floor.
  • Slowly descend into a one-arm triceps dip until your upper left arm is parallel to the floor. Press back up until your left arm is straight but not locked out.
  • Perform 20 reps, then repeat with the other leg and arm.

Tip: Engage your abs throughout the move to help you maintain form.

Resistance Band Biceps Burnout

Works: Biceps

  • Stand on a resistance band with your feet hip-width apart. hold the handles of the band at your sides with your palms forward.
  • Curl your biceps up rapidly, keeping tension on the band. Perform two sets of 30 fast-paced reps.

Tip: Don’t pause at the top or bottom of the movement.

Stability Ball triceps hammer Press

Works: Triceps, Core

  • Lie on a stability ball with your head on the ball and your pelvis pressed upward, knees bent 90 degrees and toes ele- vated. Hold dumbbells directly overhead.
  • Lower the dumbbells to your temples, then extend your arms. Do two sets of 15 reps.
    Lying Overhead Cable Curl

    Works: Biceps, Core

    • Lie on a bench with your knees bent and your feet on the bench.
    • Reach your hands up with your palms facing the wall behind you, and firmly grasp the straight bar.
    • Keeping upper arms straight, curl the bar to within two inches of your forehead. Then extend your arms back up. repeat for two sets of 15 reps.

    Tip: Pause at the bottom for three seconds for an extra iso burn.

    Reverse-grip Barbell Pushup to Wide-stance Curl

    Works: Biceps, Triceps, Core, Legs

    • Hold a 20-pound barbell with your palms facing away from you (reverse grip) at shoulder width. Place barbell on the floor with your wrists in line with your shoulders and thrust your legs back into pushup position. Perform two pushups.
    • Thrust your legs forward, this time placing your feet wider than shoulder width, and stand with your knees slightly bent and your core engaged. Perform two biceps curls.
    • Place the bar back on the floor and thrust your legs back again, feet at shoulder width. Perform two full sets of 10 reps.

    Tip: Don’t rush. Make sure your shoulders and core are stabilized before doing pushups.

