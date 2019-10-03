Alliance Images / Shutterstock

8 Things to Look For in a Protein Bar, According to Nutritionists

Registered dietitians share their tips on finding the right bar for your needs.

Toby Amidor thumbnail by MS, RD
These days, protein bars line just about every market shelf. It's great to have plenty of options, but how do you figure out which is the best to choose to get those muscles ripped?

We went straight to the food experts to ask them the top ingredients, nutrients, and other things they look for when choosing a protein bar. So next time you’re deciding which protein bar is right for you, keep in mind what these eight registered dietitians recommend. 

Pre- Versus Post-workout Ingredients

The timing and purpose for eating a protein bar will help you narrow down your options.

“If you’re preparing for exhaustive exercise, you can top off your fuel supply with a bar that contains quick-digesting carbohydrates, as well as some protein,” says Heather Mangieri, RDN, CSSD, sports dietitian, and author of Fueling Young Athletes.  Pre-workout is the time to limit fat, fiber, and large amounts of protein, though, as these nutrients can slow digestion and could negatively impact how you feel during your training. 

“After exercise, your muscles need a combination of carbohydrates and high-quality protein to support the rebuilding and recovery process. Look for bars with a complete amino acid profile from animal sources like casein and whey protein isolate or egg protein,” says Mangieri.

If you opt for plant-based proteins, however, not all “offer a complete protein source, so if you follow a plant-based diet, look in the ingredient list to make sure it includes a variety of plant-based proteins, such as pea, rice, bean and seed varieties.”

Less Added Sugar

“Men looking for a pre- or post-workout protein bar are so focused on protein content that they forget to check the added sugar, which in some brands can be around 30 grams (similar to that of a typical candy bar),” says Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, and media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and creator of the Wholitarian™ Lifestyle.

“When you consider that the American Heart Association recommends that men consume no more than 9 teaspoons (roughly 36 grams) of added sugar per day, keeping tabs on the added sugar content of convenience foods you may rely on often (like protein bars) can help keep your daily intake in check.”

Malkani recommends checking the added sugar content and choosing protein bars with less than 10 grams of added sugar per bar.

Fiber

“No one enjoys feeling bloated, and fiber can help move food along your digestive tract,” says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN at Better Than Dietiting and author of Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You From Label to Table.

Taub-Dix says to look for at least 5 grams of fiber per serving in your protein bar.

Carbs

Jenna Braddock, RDN, CSSD, ACSM-CPT, blogger at Make Healthy Easy, and founder of Off Season Athlete recommends that men look for carbs and whole grains in their protein bar for two main reasons.

“Many men still avoid carbs or think protein is all that is needed post workout. However, the carbs are needed (either before or after a workout) to help that protein get digested quickly and get utilized for muscle building.”

In addition, carbs/whole grains can “provide a trickle effect of energy through the rest of their day because the carb plus protein combo slows the digestion of carbs down some (or lowers the glycemic impact of the carbs by themselves).

”Whole grains also provide fiber, which most Americans, especially men, don’t get enough of."

Adequate Protein

The one thing Jim White, RDN, ACSM EX-P, and owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios recommends for men who work out is that their protein bar actually supplies enough protein.

“So many bars tout to have a lot of protein, but many supply less than 10 to 15 grams,” says White. A recent study has shown that 30 grams of protein distributed throughout the day can increase muscle building 46% later in the evening. 

"I always recommend looking for a bar that contains 20 to 30 grams of protein.” 

A Good Ratio of Protein to Carbs

Connie Diekman, RD, CSSD, a former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says, “In order to provide the best fuel for the muscle, and to allow for good performance, I direct the athletes I work with to look for bars that provide protein and carbohydrates in a 1:3 ratio.

This balance allows for plenty of fuel, carbs, and the right amount of protein for repair and rebuild.”

Food sources of leucine

“I recommend looking for protein bars that contain food sources of leucine,” says Melissa Halas, MA, RD, CDE author of The Plant-Based Boost: Nutrition Solutions for Athletes and Exercise Enthusiasts. “Leucine is highest in dairy protein, specifically whey protein, but is also found in effective amounts in soy or pea protein, whole eggs, and beans.” 

Leucine can help maximize your workouts because it triggers protein synthesis, which means it helps kick-start the mechanism to rebuild muscle. Halas also recommends looking for whey, soy, pea, or whole-egg protein (not eggwhite) in your protein bar to maximize muscle protein synthesis.

Real-Food Protein Sources

Nancy Clark, RD, CSSD, and author of the newly released 6th edition of Nancy Clark's Sports Nutrition Guidebook suggests looking at bars with protein sourced from whole foods.

“Protein in its natural form is more effective than protein isolates,” says Clark. For example, even separating an egg white for the yolk alters protein's effectiveness—an egg white is 40% less effective at muscle protein synthesis than a whole egg. If the bar lists real, whole foods, you're in good shape. 

