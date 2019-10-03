Alliance Images / Shutterstock
Nutrition
8 Things to Look For in a Protein Bar, According to Nutritionists
Registered dietitians share their tips on finding the right bar for your needs.
These days, protein bars line just about every market shelf. It's great to have plenty of options, but how do you figure out which is the best to choose to get those muscles ripped?
We went straight to the food experts to ask them the top ingredients, nutrients, and other things they look for when choosing a protein bar. So next time you’re deciding which protein bar is right for you, keep in mind what these eight registered dietitians recommend.
1 of 8
Igor Sinkov / M+F Magazine
2 of 8
Samo Trebizan / Shutterstock
3 of 8
Olga Markova / Shutterstock
4 of 8
Tatiana Volgutova / Shutterstock
5 of 8
Maridav / Shutterstock
6 of 8
Igor Dutina / Shutterstock
7 of 8
NatalyaBond / M+F Magazine
8 of 8
Elena Shashkina / Shutterstock