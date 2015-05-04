6 Foods Proven to Boost Low Testosterone and Increase Sex Drive

If your sex drive is low and your progress is stalling in the gym, hormones could be to blame. Testosterone, your bodybuilding asset, is at its peak during your 20’s, but soon after it dips 1.6% per year after 30. Going ham in the gym is a sure-fire way of boosting T, but there are other options that will up the levels. Before you go off running to the nearest supplement store, try enhancing testosterone levels from food—you are what you eat!

SEE ALSO: 7 Workout Routines for Better Sex