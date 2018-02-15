Best Chocolate Chip Granola Bars on the Market

Contrary to popular opinion, granola bars aren’t just for 10-year-old kids who need something to fuel their video game marathons. They are also a tasty, healthy option for you—provided you make smart choices. “Granola bars can be a good snack or a bad snack,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. “You have to read food labels.”

Agustines’ top tips: Look for “whole grains” or “whole-grain oats” near the top of the ingredients list. Lean toward varieties that are lower in sugar (10 grams or less) and higher in fiber (3 grams or more). And if the calories are high (140 or more), eat them post-workout or as a meal replacement.

Which bar tastes best? Our staff members sampled five popular chocolate chip varieties and rated them from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious)