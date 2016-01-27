In this video, IFBB Pro Evan “Ox” Centopani takes us to a local family grocery store in New Haven, CT, where he faces a daunting task: Navigate a supermarket with only his wits and a $50 bill to devise an effective, no-frills strategy to feed a growing bodybuilder for a week. Is it possible? Watch and find out, then head to the kitchen with Evan to see how he prepares he’s purchased.

See also: The Guns of Wrath Arm Training with Frank McGrath

For more Animal videos, check out their YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/animalpak