17 Power Swaps to Add Muscle to Your Meals

Angus Fergusson / Getty

Payoff: Make your scrambled eggs whey cool by adding a dollop or two of ricotta cheese. Unlike most cheeses that are made from milk curd, ricotta comes from the bodybuilding superstar whey protein. “Just half a cup of ricotta has 14g of this high-quality protein,” says Leslie Bonci, R.D., director of sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and nutrition consultant for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Whey also contains cysteine, an amino acid that helps produce a big-time cancer-fighting antioxidant called glutathione. Not to mention it’s rich in branched-chain amino acids, which boost muscle growth.

Make it better: “Part-skim, low-fat ricotta is a little more protein-dense than full-fat versions because more nonfat milk solids are added,” Bonci notes. Try spreading ricotta on toasted whole-grain bread or English muffins, and dust with cinnamon.