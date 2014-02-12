17 Power Swaps to Add Muscle to Your Meals

Shutterstock
Payoff: At the risk of stating the obvious, brown rice trumps white as a side dish. But with plenty of iron, 15g of protein, and 15 or more grams of appetite-squashing fiber per cup, beans reign supreme. “When you do serve rice, you can easily mix in some canned beans for a protein boost,” says dietitian Susan Kleiner, Ph.D., owner of High Performance Nutrition in Mercer Island, WA, and author of Power Eating (Human Kinetics, 2007). Go with half a cup of both.
Make it better: Scan the freezer section of your local market for edamame, soybeans in the shell. “Edamame provides a more complete protein than any other bean,” Kleiner says. Toss shelled edamame, black and kidney beans with olive oil and chopped garlic for a super-fast three-bean salad side dish.