The Diabetes Plate Method, created by the American Diabetes Association, is a simple and effective meal planning method to help people with diabetes manage blood sugar levels and even lose weight.

And losing weight can lead to a better lifestyle — according to multiple studies, people who lose 5-10 percent of their bodyweight have a more than 50 percent chance of going into remission.

Type 2 diabetes is, unfortunately, a big problem in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states 34 million Americans have diabetes, and 90-95 percent of them have Type 2. Historically, this kind of diabetes has been found in older adults, but in recent years teenagers and even children have been diagnosed with it—at the same time obesity rates have been escalating in the country.

Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes include extreme thirst, feelings of tiredness, dry skin, sores, and more.

So obviously, the answer to controlling and preventing diabetes is to manage your weight. Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done and people with diabetes need to pay extra attention to what they put on their plate. Luckily, the aforementioned Diabetes Plate Method makes it foolproof.

Instead of counting carbs and measuring portions, you can use your plate as a visual guide to create balanced, diabetes-friendly meals. Here is a look at the five steps in this method and several examples of how to create a plate.

Before you begin, start with a dinner plate that is about 9-inches in diameter. If you’re someone who needs more calories than average, use a larger plate such as an 11- or 12-inch dinner plate. If you have lower calorie needs, you may decide to use a slightly smaller plate like an 8-inch dinner plate.