American holidays and booze tend to go hand in hand. But it is entirely possible to indulge in a few cocktails (or mocktails) and throw some meat on the grill this year without the guilt or unnecessary bloating.

Here’s your complete guide to making sure fireworks are the only thing you’re blowing up this year.

A Note About Alcohol and Fat Loss

While it is entirely possible to include some alcohol in your fat loss regimen, it can make achieving results significantly harder. Alcohol is a source of empty calories and when we overdo it, those calories can rack up quickly — leading to fat gain.

As a toxin, it also tends to mess with your metabolism. Your body will try to metabolize alcohol before anything else, including food and body fat.

Lastly, drinking a lot of alcohol can mess with your mood, appetite, and sleep, throwing a willpower grenade into your good intentions.

In other words, if you are serious about losing weight, you might want to consider giving up drinking for a little while.

How to Drink Without Ruining Your Diet

If you are going to indulge this holiday, just be mindful of the types of drinks you choose and how much you consume. As long as you stay within your daily calorie goals, you shouldn’t gain weight from the occasional splurge. You might, however, have some water weight gain and a little guilt afterward.

To help cut back on added calories, keep it simple with a light beer, spiked seltzer, or glass of wine. Sugar-sweetened mixers can pack a ton of extra calories and sugar into a glass — half a cup of sweetened margarita mix has over 100 calories and 24 grams of added sugar!

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to keep you feeling full and hydrated and help provide a helping hand to your potential hangover.

Here are five easy diet-friendly cocktail recipes that will keep you hydrated and on track this summer.