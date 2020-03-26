The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Let’s face it, you’re going to be tempted to indulge every now and again—it’s only natural.
Going hard in the gym while keeping a sound diet is a lot of work, and there are worse things than wanting to unwind (a little) with friends and family. That said, it’s hard to relax when you know you’re sabotaging your lean physique. Playing the macro-counting game is a sure-fire way to take the fun out of a good time. Just remember: Moderation is key.
Yes, you can still get a buzz without destroying all your hard work, but it’ll be a lot easier if you make smart drinking choices. We’re not promoting the sauce, but this comprehensive drink guide will help you curb the damage in enjoying a cold one or two (or three).
