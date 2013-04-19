We all grew up on pancakes, but once we became more conscious of our physiques, we ditched them. Now’s the time, however, to bring this childhood favorite back to the breakfast table. These pancakes contain slow-digesting carbs, plenty of fiber, and a hefty dose of protein, making them diet-friendly and at the same time a good break-fast for those looking to bulk up cleanly.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats (or other grain)
  • 2 eggs
  • 5 egg whites
  • 2 scoops protein powder
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 dash cinnamon (to taste)
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil

Directions

  1. Cook the oats as directed.
  2. Add the eggs and egg whites and beat.
  3. Toss in protein, banana, blueberries, and peanut butter and stir.
  4. Shake some cinnamon over the mixture; add sweetener if you prefer.
  5. Place a pan on high heat and add coconut oil.
  6. Spoon in the mixture a little at a time to make silver dollar-size pancakes.
  7. Flip when bubbles appear on the surface.
Want a copy on the go?
Print
Topics: