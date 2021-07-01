If you’re craving the taste of your favorite adult beverage but want to steer clear of the alcohol (and next-day hangover), we’ve got you covered. Nowadays, there are many options for refreshing, non-alcoholic drinks that pack on the flavor without the buzz.

Sober sipping has reached beyond “Sober October” and “Dry January” as the global non-alcoholic beverage market was valued at over $900 billion in 2019, and is expected to peak at a value of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2027. It’s safe to say, booze-free drinking is on the rise!

Even better, you no longer have to sacrifice flavor for a guilt-free cocktail or beer anymore. This list of beers, wines, and spirits are guaranteed to satisfy every guest at your next bash.

So, whether sober living is your jam or you don’t want to derail your fitness results, here’s your non-alcoholic booze guide — along with a few guilt-free recipes — for the summer (0.5% or less).