Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 leek, halved lengthwise, washed well, cut into thin slices, and rinsed again
- ½ tsp freshly ground cinnamon
- 1 thumbnail-size piece of fresh ginger, diced
- ½ tsp freshly ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 large tart apple, cored and diced (peel if desired)
- 2 cups fresh frozen cranberries (if frozen don't thaw)
- ½ cup pure maple syrup
- ¼ cup apple-cider vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 5 tbsp water, divided
- 2 tbsp dried cherries, coarsely chopped (dried cranberries can be a substitute)
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- ¾ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, heat oil over low heat. Add leek, stirring on occasion for about 5 minutes. Stir in cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Raise the heat to high; stir in remaining ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil and stir so ingredients are well mixed.
- Reduce heat to simmer and cook mixture until cranberries are split and apple pieces are tender, 10-12 minutes. If mixture is too thick, add 1-2 tbsp water and stir.
- Remove from heat. Chutney will thicken slightly as it cools. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, maple syrup, ginger, nutmeg, or cinnamon as desired.