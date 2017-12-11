Healthy Recipes
20-minute Meal: Baked Falafel With Roasted Veggies and Kale
Boost the nutrition value of a falafel with these sneaky ingredients.
There are a number of components to this dish, but it comes together really easily. To help keep things moving, get out all your ingredients ahead of time.
Baked Falafel With Roasted Veggies and Kale Servings: 2
You'll need
- Vegetables: 1 small eggplant, cubed
- Vegetables: 1 medium red pepper, sliced
- Vegetables: 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- Vegetables: Sea salt, to taste
- Vegetables: 3 Tbsp apple-cider vinegar, divided
- Vegetables: 4–5 leaves of green kale, roughly chopped
- Falafel: 1 cup chickpeas, soaked overnight and drained, or one 15.5-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Falafel: 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- Falafel: ½ small yellow onion, quartered
- Falafel: 1 tsp ground coriander
- Falafel: ½ tbsp ground cumin
- Falafel: 1 tsp paprika
- Falafel: ½ cup parsley leaves
- Falafel: 2 tbsp sesame seeds
- Falafel: baking soda
- Falafel: ½ tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Falafel: Sea salt, to taste
- Tahini Dressing: ¼ cup tahini
- Tahini Dressing: ¼ cup plain yogurt
- Tahini Dressing: ½ lemon juiced
- Tahini Dressing: 1 tsp paprika
- Tahini Dressing: Sea salt, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a large roasting dish. In a large bowl, toss eggplant together with red pepper, coconut oil, salt, and 1 Tbsp vinegar. Place on sheet, and roast for 7 minutes.
2. Blend falafel ingredients together in a food processor until the mixture resembles a nut butter.
3. Remove eggplant and red peppers from oven and toss.
4. Scoop balls of falafel mix onto sheet with eggplant and peppers without touching one another. Return to oven and cook for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
5. Add remaining 2 Tbsp vinegar to kale, toss, and set aside.
6. Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
7. Divide kale between two plates. Top with roasted vegetables. (The heat of the veggies will wilt and slightly cook the kale.) Add a few falafel balls on top of veggies, and pour a bit of tahini dressing over the top.