20-minute Meal: Baked Falafel With Roasted Veggies and Kale

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a large roasting dish. In a large bowl, toss eggplant together with red pepper, coconut oil, salt, and 1 Tbsp vinegar. Place on sheet, and roast for 7 minutes.

2. Blend falafel ingredients together in a food processor until the mixture resembles a nut butter.

3. Remove eggplant and red peppers from oven and toss.

4. Scoop balls of falafel mix onto sheet with eggplant and peppers without touching one another. Return to oven and cook for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Add remaining 2 Tbsp vinegar to kale, toss, and set aside.

6. Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

7. Divide kale between two plates. Top with roasted vegetables. (The heat of the veggies will wilt and slightly cook the kale.) Add a few falafel balls on top of veggies, and pour a bit of tahini dressing over the top.