Healthy Recipes
20-minute Meal: Summer Roll Kimchi Salad and Sesame Chicken
Who says a killer meal has to take forever to cook.
This salad is perfect for lunch, a quick supper, or even as breakfast after an early-morning workout. The coconut oil may contain cholesterol-free saturated fats, but these fats in moderation are necessary for testosterone production to help build lean muscle; and chicken breasts are the perfect lean protein. Swap other ingredients depending upon what’s fresh at the market. Or sub microgreens or arugula for the mung bean sprouts if desired.
Summer Roll Kimchi Salad and Sesame Chicken Servings: 2
You'll need
- Chicken: 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- Chicken: 2 Tbsp Nama Shoyu
- Chicken: 2 Tbsp fish sauce
- Chicken: 2 medium-size chicken breasts
- Chicken: 1 Tbsp sesame seeds
- Chicken: ½ cup mung bean sprouts
- Salad: 2 tbsp sea salt
- Salad: 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salad: 4 Tbsp apple cider vinegar, divided
- Salad: 1 small head of napa cabbage, cut thin
- Salad: 1 medium cucumber, seeds removed, cut into matchsticks
- Salad: 1 large carrot, sliced
- Salad: 1 medium daikon or market radish, sliced
- Salad: 1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
- Salad: 1/2 lime, juiced
- Salad: 2 scallions, trimmed and tops removed, sliced
- Salad: ¼ cup mint leaves
- Salad: ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- Dressing: 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Dressing: 4 tbsp apple-cider vinegar
- Dressing: 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- Dressing: 1 Tbsp ginger, minced
- Dressing: 1 tbsp orange juice
- Dressing: Sea salt, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine coconut oil, Nama Shoyu, and fish sauce. Place chicken in a pan, and add marinade. Top with sesame seeds, and place in oven. Cook around 10 minutes, depending upon thickness of chicken breasts.
2. Combine salt, garlic, and 2 Tbsp vinegar in a bowl. Add to cabbage, and mix well. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, combine cucumber, carrot, radish, remaining 2 Tbsp vinegar, sesame oil, and lime juice. Mix.
4. In a small bowl, combine all dressing ingredients and whisk together.
5. Remove chicken from oven, and let cool. Slice to desired thickness.
6. Drain off excess liquid from cabbage; add to other veggies. Mix in scallions, mint, and cilantro, setting a few pieces aside for garnish.
7. Divide salad between two plates. Top with chicken and sprouts; drizzle on dressing and top with garnish.