20-minute Meal: Summer Roll Kimchi Salad and Sesame Chicken

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine coconut oil, Nama Shoyu, and fish sauce. Place chicken in a pan, and add marinade. Top with sesame seeds, and place in oven. Cook around 10 minutes, depending upon thickness of chicken breasts.

2. Combine salt, garlic, and 2 Tbsp vinegar in a bowl. Add to cabbage, and mix well. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, combine cucumber, carrot, radish, remaining 2 Tbsp vinegar, sesame oil, and lime juice. Mix.

4. In a small bowl, combine all dressing ingredients and whisk together.

5. Remove chicken from oven, and let cool. Slice to desired thickness.

6. Drain off excess liquid from cabbage; add to other veggies. Mix in scallions, mint, and cilantro, setting a few pieces aside for garnish.

7. Divide salad between two plates. Top with chicken and sprouts; drizzle on dressing and top with garnish.