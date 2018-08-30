Corey Jenkins / Getty
Healthy Recipes
3 Quick Meals Made With Ready-to-Go Ingredients
With just a few ready-to-go foods from the grocery store or deli, you've got the makings of a quick, healthy, muscle-friendly gourmet meal.
Just because you’re pressed for time doesn’t mean you need to slack on your nutrition goals. There are plenty of healthy, muscle-building meals you can create with just a few ready-to-go ingredients that are easy to spot at your local grocery store. Here are three recipes that pack great taste without the hassle.
1 of 3
Christopher Testani
2 of 3
Christopher Testani
3 of 3
Christopher Testani