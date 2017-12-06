Healthy Recipes

4 Tasty Recipes Made from Frozen Foods

Many frozen foods don’t deserve the cold shoulder they get—in fact, for some fruits and veggies, the freezer can be the best place to chill out.

by MS, RD
Frozen Feasts

Man Looking at Freezer
People frequently dismiss the idea of frozen foods being better for you than fresh food. The boxes and bags of nutritional landmines found in the freezer aisle—goopy Hot Pockets, freezer-burned  fish sticks, and pizza—can easily blow up your diet. But it’s not all doom and gloom for frozen fare. Fresh produce that’s picked up and trucked or flown around the country loses nutrition and antioxidants; freezing it slows the breakdown and helps maintain freshness.

In fact, multiple studies have found frozen foods to be just as good and usually better for you than fresh: In 2013, U.K. researchers found that about two-thirds of the frozen fruits and veggies they tested had more vitamin C and antioxidants (like polyphenols, lutein, beta-carotene, and anthocyanin) than refrigerated produce.

Another study out of the University of Georgia compared fresh and frozen strawberries, blueberries, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, corn, spinach, and green peas from six grocery stores. Initial tests found both varieties had similar nutrition levels. The food was then stored—fresh in the fridge, frozen in the freezer (duh)—and tested again five days later. The fresh lost vitamins, mostly A and C, and folate.

So don’t be a fresh-food-only snob. Jump into the deep freeze with these healthy recipes.

1. Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce

Pork with Cherry Sauce
It may not seem practical to combine meat with fruit, but in reality, this is a great way to get a solid serving of protein and antioxidants from the cherries. 

2. Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins

Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins
Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? These stacks deliver a winning combo of quality carbs, mass-making protein, and good-for-you fats. Research shows the payload of antioxidants in blueberries can help mitigate the muscle damage associated with intense workouts. And levels of vitamin C can actually be higher in frozen blueberries compared with fresh.

3. Corn, Cauliflower & Crab Soup

Corn, Cauliflower and Crab Soup
The dynamic duo of crab and Greek yogurt boosts protein content, while corn provides niacin, which generates the energy you need to crush it in the gym. 

Look for tubs of fresh crabmeat in the seafood section of supermarkets. 

4. Edamame Chicken Wraps

Edamame Chicken Wraps
Don’t overlook frozen edamame—it’s packed with plant proteinfiber, and a range of essential vitamins and minerals. Boiled and seasoned with salt, edamame is a stellar snack option. Or use it to make this superfood sandwich spread that will leave mayo green with envy.

