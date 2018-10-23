Try these five foods to get your fix of good bacteria.
by Jenna Werner, R.D.
Foods with good bacteria (aka probiotics) can improve gut health, boost energy, and stave off depression. These foods are low-cal, too. So they can fit into any diet plan.
5 Probiotic Foods for a Healthier Gut
Sauerkraut
Made from fermented cabbage, this sour condiment is high in iron and vitamins C, K, and B. When topping your brats and dogs with it, go with unpasteurized kraut, as pasteurization kills the live (health promoting) bacteria.
Brand we like: Farmhouse Culture
Kombucha
This dairy-free probiotic is made from fermenting tea, sugar, water, bacteria, and yeast. The result? A tangy, bubbly beverage that stimulates the immune system, improves digestion, enhances energy, and may even help prevent cancer.
Brand we like: Health-Ade
Kefir
Think of it as drinkable yogurt. Most kefir is lactose-free and contains protein and 11 live cultures. Pour some in the blender when you're making smoothies or sip it on its own.
Traditionally dairy-based, yogurt is a solid source of protein and other nutrients like calcium, vitamin b12, potassium, and magnesium. Just beware of added sugars and artificial flavors.
Brand we like: Siggi's
Miso
Made from fermented soybeans (and containing millions of benefitial bacteria), miso is a paste that's rich in protein, minerals, and B vitamins. No wonder folks in Japan start their day off with a bowl of miso soup.