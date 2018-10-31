Eugene Mimrin / Getty

Healthy Recipes

6 Ingredients to Boost Testosterone and Improve Your Sex Life

Incorporate these foods into your diet to benefit your gains and your love life.

Testosterone is synonymous with strong muscles, Viking-esque beards, and an intense sex drive. But T—a primary hormone produced in your testicles that regulates your reproductive system—affects a lot more than you may think. In addition to its muscle-building and sex-drive functions, it also plays a role in the clarity of your skin, the speed of your metabolism, and even your brain function. 

Load up on foods rich in zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D, as well as the following herbs, which support the production and efficacy of T.

Vitamin D

Top Foods: Beef liver, cheese, fortified foods (cereal, milk, orange juice, soy milk), mackerel, salmon

Why: Vitamin D is a hormone that can raise testosterone levels and is vital for keeping your en­docrine system—which includes the testes—flowing.

Zinc

Top Foods: Beef, chickpeas, lamb, lentils, oats, oysters, pumpkin seeds, quinoa

Why: This essential mineral can boost low testosterone levels and can also help keep levels topped off.

Magnesium

Top Foods: Clams, coffee, chocolate, kale, oysters, spinach, Swiss chard

Why: Magnesium is a mineral that works similarly to zinc to bump up T levels when low. Plus, it is thought to free up bound testosterone, making it more bioavailable.

Selenium

Top Foods: Brazil nuts, flounder, halibut, mushrooms, oysters, tuna

Why: This mineral, which is also an antioxidant, is crucial for tes­tosterone production. It has also been found to increase sperm production and quality.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, an herb used in In­dia and Arab countries to boost libido, has been found in a study to increase testosterone, too.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is an Ayurvedic herb that has been found to increase libido and erections in rodents. It also may produce more receptors in the brain that help produce test.

