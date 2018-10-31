6 Ingredients to Boost Testosterone and Improve Your Sex Life

Testosterone is synonymous with strong muscles, Viking-esque beards, and an intense sex drive. But T—a primary hormone produced in your testicles that regulates your reproductive system—affects a lot more than you may think. In addition to its muscle-building and sex-drive functions, it also plays a role in the clarity of your skin, the speed of your metabolism, and even your brain function.

Load up on foods rich in zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D, as well as the following herbs, which support the production and efficacy of T.