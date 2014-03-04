7 Quick, Easy Breakfasts to Power Your Workout

If you work, go to school or have to get other people to school, chances are that the time between your phone’s alarm and you pulling away in your car are likely filled with stress, hustle and coffee-deprived haze. But regardless of your morning rush, you need to fit in some time for food – some sustenance, not only to kick-start your motor but to halt muscle-wasting and top off your energy stores for the day.

Sadly, we don’t all have time to whip up the world’s best Belgian waffle or cobble together some four-course repast for a Folgers moment at the breakfast nook. What you need is a rapid, protein- and carb-rich food that is easy to prepare and even easier to take with you (if need be) and a bowl of Lucky Charms just ain’t gonna cut it.

This seven-day menu offers some solid M&F-friendly recipes that help you keep and add muscle while still providing you with plenty of energy for whatever the day may hold.