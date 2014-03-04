Kirin_photo / Getty

Healthy Recipes

7 Quick, Easy Breakfasts to Power Your Workout

Use this week-long menu of healthy, fuel-filled options to start your days off right.

by CSCS
Kirin_photo / Getty
View Gallery (7)

If you work, go to school or have to get other people to school, chances are that the time between your phone’s alarm and you pulling away in your car are likely filled with stress, hustle and coffee-deprived haze. But regardless of your morning rush, you need to fit in some time for food – some sustenance, not only to kick-start your motor but to halt muscle-wasting and top off your energy stores for the day.

Sadly, we don’t all have time to whip up the world’s best Belgian waffle or cobble together some four-course repast for a Folgers moment at the breakfast nook. What you need is a rapid, protein- and carb-rich food that is easy to prepare and even easier to take with you (if need be) and a bowl of Lucky Charms just ain’t gonna cut it.

This seven-day menu offers some solid M&F-friendly recipes that help you keep and add muscle while still providing you with plenty of energy for whatever the day may hold. 

7 Quick, Easy Breakfasts to Power Your Workout
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Larissa Veronesi / Getty
Day 1: Get Shredded Berry Blast Super Shake

Sometimes, a decent smoothie is all you need. A great substitute for hot food, a protein shake containing 50 grams of whey with the fiber-and-antioxidant benefits of berries offers a breakfast that is both convenient and nutritionally sound.

2 scoops of vanilla whey protein powder

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen with no syrup)

1 cup strawberries (fresh or frozen with no syrup)

1 tablespoons ground flaxseed

16-24 oz. crushed ice

Nutritional Information: Calories: 423 | Protein: 50 g | Carbohydrates: 39 g | Fat: 7.5 | Fiber: 10

2 of 7
Travis Rathbone
Day 2: Get Huge Piña Colada

Another blender-based option that you can tote along with you on your commute, this protein-heavy recipe is also calorically-dense. With a high-dose of healthy fat, this recipe is ideal for those who may not have time to get in a snack before lunch because it will keep you fuller longer.

2 scoops vanilla whey protein powder

8 oz. crushed pineapple

6 oz. fresh squeezed orange juice

2 Tbsp extra virgin coconut oil or shredded coconut

16 oz. crushed ice

Nutritional Information: Calories: 652 | Protein: 41 g | Carbohydrates: 50 g | Fat: 32 | Fiber: 2

3 of 7
Riou / Getty
Day 3: Muscle-Building Chocolate Peanut Butter Yogurt

1 scoop chocolate whey protein powder

1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt

1 banana

2 tablespoons all natural peanut butter

16-24 oz. crushed ice

Super shakes and yogurt mixtures are a fast an effective way to get a ton of nutrients in with no cooking. They also can curb that sweet tooth you may be having if you are lower on calories and carbohydrates. Another bonus with super shakes is that you can toss in a ton of nutrient add-ons. Creatine, BCAAs, green food powder, probiotics and even leafy greens that you wouldn’t normally eat are all strong options for beefing up your blend.

Nutritional Information: Calories: 658 | Protein: 63 g | Carbohydrates: 55 g | Fat: 21 g | Fiber: 7 g

4 of 7
4kodiak / Getty
Day 4: Scrambled Eggs Plus

Plain scrambled eggs can get pretty boring and tasteless. This simple egg scramble not only spices things up, but also adds some great phytonutrients form the vegetables, and is low in carbs for those looking to reduce body fat.

4 organic egg whites

4 whole eggs

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ small white onion, diced

1-tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

1 Tbsp cheddar cheese

Instructions: Whisk eggs and herbs in medium bowl. Stir in peppers and onion. Lightly coat a medium skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Add garlic oregano, salt, and peppers; scramble until cooked. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

Nutritional Information: Calories: 497 | Protein: 41 g | Carbohydrates: 18 g | Fat: 29 g | Fiber: 3 g

5 of 7
Atsushi Coala44 / EyeEm
Day 5: No Cook Oatmeal

If you are pressed for time and don’t want to cook your oatmeal, no problem. Instead of opting for instant oatmeal that can have added fillers and sugars, stick to the good stuff and just don’t cook it! Simply throw all of the ingredients into a Tupperware dish, put it in the fridge overnight, and grab in the morning when you are on the go. Try to remember a spoon…

½ cup thick old-fashioned rolled oats

1 ½ scoops whey protein  

1 ½ tablespoons frozen berries

1 Tbsp slivered almonds

1 Tbsp ground flaxseeds

1 Tbsp ground chia seeds

½ cup organic skim milk

1 dash ground cinnamon

Instructions: Place all ingredients in a small bowl with lid. Let stand in refrigerator overnight or for ten minutes prior to eating. No cooking required. Fast, easy, healthy, and tastes great.

Nutritional Information: Calories: 617 | Protein: 50 g | Carbohydrates: 48 g | Fat: 25 g | Fiber: 14 g

6 of 7
Annabelle Breakey / Getty
Day 6: Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Our focus here is on convenience and nutrient maximization but if you happen to have some extra time – maybe on the weekend – and want to make some “gourmet” oatmeal, this is the perfect breakfast. It has the perfect balance of protein, carbs, and fat, and is sure to satisfy your hunger. Oh yeah…it also happens to taste amazing.

Ingredients:

½ cup low fat milk

¾ cup water

½ cup old fashioned large flake oats

1 pinch cinnamon

1 pinch nutmeg

¼ cup canned pumpkin  

¼ cup sliced almonds

Stevia, to taste

¼ cup water

1 scoop vanilla whey protein (equal to 25 g protein)

Instructions:

In a small pot bring milk and water to a boil over medium heat. Add the oats, cinnamon and nutmeg. Reduce heat to medium – low and simmer until liquid is absorbed (approximately 7-10 minutes), stirring occasionally. Once liquid is absorbed, stir in pumpkin, almonds, and Stevia and set aside. Combine ¼ cup of water with whey protein in a separate bowl. Mix with a fork until protein is dissolved. For a smoother consistency, mix powder with water in a blender or food processor and blend until protein is dissolved. Pour protein mixture over oatmeal and serve. Makes one large or two small portions.

Nutritional Information: Calories: 575 | Protein: 42 g | Carbohydrates: 51 g | Fat: 23 g | Fiber: 12 g 

7 of 7
Brian Macdonald / Getty
Day 7: Rancher’s Omelet

This is super high protein omelet is perfect for those looking to add lean muscle without the added bodyfat. This palate-pleaser is low in carbs and loaded with protein. If you are dieting for the spring you will feel like you are cheating.

Ingredients:

3 oz. turkey sausage (85 g)

Olive oil cooking spray

¼ cup red pepper (small diced)

¼ cup onion (small diced)

¼ cup Tomato (small diced)

1 tsp garlic (minced)

6 large egg whites

3 whole eggs

¼ tsp salt

1 pinch pepper

1 oz. light Havarti cheese (sliced, 28 g)

¼ cup salsa

Instructions:

Cook turkey sausage and then dice it. Preheat a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat. Lightly coat with spray. Add red pepper and onion. Sauté until onions are lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add cooked sausage, tomato and garlic and sauté for one minute more. Remove from pan and set aside. Whisk egg whites, eggs, salt and pepper together in mixing bowl. Re-spray pan in needed and pour egg mixture into the pan. Cook until the top of the mixture begins to bubble and the bottom is golden brown. Flip the omelet and cook until the other side is golden brown. Transfer omelet to a plate. Place Havarti cheese onto one half of the omelet and the vegetable and sausage mixture on top of the cheese. Fold the omelet over to cover contents. Garnish with salsa and serve. Makes one large or two small servings.

Nutritional Information: Calories: 552 | Protein: 63 g | Carbohydrates: 17 g | Fat: 26 g | Fiber: 4 g

Topics:
Comments