7 Surprising Foods to Add to Your Smoothie

1. Almond Flour

Although it might sound strange to add flour to a smoothie, almond flour not only adds bulk but it also increases protein with very few carbs. Made from finely ground raw almonds, this flour is gluten-free and is rich in healthy fats. It’s a great option for anyone who wants to add calories to their smoothie or is seeking a yogurt substitute. A quarter cup will add 170 calories, 5g of carbs, 6g of protein, and 12g of healthy fats to your smoothie, plus a healthy serving of fiber and fat-soluble vitamins, like vitamin E.

SEE ALSO: 5 Ingredients to Help You Make a Smoothie Bowl