Healthy Recipes

Acai Blueberry Cobbler Protein Shake

Switch up your post-workout shake with this delicious recipe.

by
Recipe: How To Make Acai Blueberry Cobbler Protein Shake
Larissa Veronesi / Getty
Calories 514
Protein 49g
Fat 12g
Carbs 54g
Larissa Veronesi / Getty

Vanilla and chocolate may be the classic go-to flavors when it comes to post-workout shakes, but there's no actual rule that a nutritious shake is required to be boring. Change it up with this unique acai-blueberry protein smoothie.

Acai Blueberry Cobbler Protein Shake Servings: 1 (20 oz) Smoothie
You'll need
  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 6 ice cubes
  • 1¼ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • ¼ cup old-fashioned oats
  • 2 scoops vanilla whey or egg-white protein powder
  • 3 tbsp acai powder
  • 2 tsp light agave nectar
Directions 
1. Place all ingredients in a blender in order listed. Blend on high until smooth. Serve.
Topics:
Comments