Healthy Recipes
Acai Blueberry Cobbler Protein Shake
Switch up your post-workout shake with this delicious recipe.
Vanilla and chocolate may be the classic go-to flavors when it comes to post-workout shakes, but there's no actual rule that a nutritious shake is required to be boring. Change it up with this unique acai-blueberry protein smoothie.
Acai Blueberry Cobbler Protein Shake Servings: 1 (20 oz) Smoothie
You'll need
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 6 ice cubes
- 1¼ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- ¼ cup old-fashioned oats
- 2 scoops vanilla whey or egg-white protein powder
- 3 tbsp acai powder
- 2 tsp light agave nectar
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a blender in order listed. Blend on high until smooth. Serve.