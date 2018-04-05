Healthy Recipes
Avocado 'Nice' Cream
Craving a frozen treat? Here's one that won't derail your diet.
Avocado 'Nice' Cream Servings: 2-3
You'll need
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 ripe avocado (preferably frozen)*
- 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp honey or pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend until an ice cream consistency is reached, scraping down sides occasionally.