Avocado Truffles

Directions

1. Place avocado in blender and blend until mashed.

2. Melt down chocolate chips; mix melted chocolate with mashed avocado. Add vanilla extract and sea salt.

3. Place mixture in fridge to set for 20 to 30 minutes. Once batter is set, scoop out and roll into 1-inch balls.

4. Pour unsweetened cocoa powder in a bowl and powdered peanut butter in another bowl. Roll truffles through desired powder topping. Store in fridge until ready to serve.