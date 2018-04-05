Get more avocado-based recipes here.
Avocado Truffles Servings: 20 Truffles
Cook time: 20-30 minutes
You'll need
- 1 avocado
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- pinch sea salt
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup powdered peanut butter
Directions
1. Place avocado in blender and blend until mashed.
2. Melt down chocolate chips; mix melted chocolate with mashed avocado. Add vanilla extract and sea salt.
3. Place mixture in fridge to set for 20 to 30 minutes. Once batter is set, scoop out and roll into 1-inch balls.
4. Pour unsweetened cocoa powder in a bowl and powdered peanut butter in another bowl. Roll truffles through desired powder topping. Store in fridge until ready to serve.