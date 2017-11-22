Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sear until browned on both sides. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

2. Add onion to skillet and cook until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add chipotle chili pepper, oregano, cumin, and salt; heat for 30 seconds. Stir in beer, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet.

3. Return chicken to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is tender, turning over once. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and slice thinly.

4. Add lime juice to skillet and stir; raise heat to medium-high and cook for 10 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken.

5. Divide the chicken evenly among warm tortillas. Top with tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro.