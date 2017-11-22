Beer is awash in antioxidants, the compounds that help annihilate potentially harmful free radicals in the body, so don't feel guilty about throwing a little extra brew in the skillet.
Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce, minced
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup Mexican beer
- Juice of 1 lime
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
- 2 plum tomatoes, diced
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sear until browned on both sides. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.
2. Add onion to skillet and cook until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add chipotle chili pepper, oregano, cumin, and salt; heat for 30 seconds. Stir in beer, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet.
3. Return chicken to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is tender, turning over once. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and slice thinly.
4. Add lime juice to skillet and stir; raise heat to medium-high and cook for 10 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken.
5. Divide the chicken evenly among warm tortillas. Top with tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro.