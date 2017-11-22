Bison Burger With Caramelized Onions

Directions

1. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in brown sugar and a couple of pinches each of salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1⁄2 cup beer, raise heat to medium, and cook until little beer remains. Stir in mustard.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, gently mix together bison, 1⁄3 cup beer, garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Form into 4 patties. Grill for 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

3. Serve burgers on buns and topped with barbecue sauce, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, and spinach.