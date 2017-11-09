Healthy Recipes

Bostonian Brussels Sprouts

Make the season easier and tastier than ever with this delicious, quick recipe that delivers tons of flavor with none of the guilt.


Brussels Sprouts
Moya McAllister
Calories 263
Protein 9g
Fat 16g
Carbs 27g
Fiber 8g
Bostonian Brussels Sprouts Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 5 cups Brussels sprouts, bottoms cut off, halved
  • 2 cups sliced fresh pears, skin on, halved
  • 1/4 cup raw pecans
  • 1 cup cranberries (fresh or frozen)
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with foil or grease with a small amount of oil.
2. Combine Brussels sprouts, pears, pecans, cranberries, salt, and pepper on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 35-40 minutes.
