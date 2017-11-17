Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip

Directions

1. Drizzle the butternut squash, onion, and garlic with 2 tsp of olive oil, and roast at 375° until tender, about 45 minutes.

2. Combine the squash, remaining olive oil, and remaining ingredients in a food processor, and blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds if desired, and serve with sliced raw vegetables or whole-grain crackers.