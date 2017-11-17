Healthy Recipes
Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip
Lighten up a favorite side dish with this healthy recipe.
Thanksgiving dips and spreads are often rich and creamy, thanks to high-calorie and high-fat ingredients in the form of mayo, cheese, and all things cream. Serve yourself and your guests something lighter that embodies the flavors and colors of fall, like this butternut squash dip. When roasted and pureed, butternut squash assumes a rich and creamy texture and flavor. Not only will you save on calories and fat, but you’ll also get a hefty dose of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy vision and immune system, as well as fiber, which helps fill you up without filling you out.
Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 small butternut squash, halved and de-seeded
- 1/2 small sweet onion, quartered
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/3 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/8 tsp cayenne
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)
Directions
1. Drizzle the butternut squash, onion, and garlic with 2 tsp of olive oil, and roast at 375° until tender, about 45 minutes.
2. Combine the squash, remaining olive oil, and remaining ingredients in a food processor, and blend until smooth and creamy.
3. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds if desired, and serve with sliced raw vegetables or whole-grain crackers.